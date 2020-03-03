Senate approves $8.3 billion coronavirus spending bill, sending measure to Trump for enactment

This American Citizen Senate approves $8.3 billion emergency coronavirus package with only a billion going to the States? Feds aren’t doi… https://t.co/USHyg9velD 5 seconds ago (((Snarf))) RT @politico: BREAKING: The Senate passed an $8.3 billion emergency funding bill to help fight the coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/6My4M… 8 minutes ago Doc_Vader RT @Redmaga91: Senate Approves $8.3 Billion Emergency Coronavirus Package, Sending Bill to Trump https://t.co/YeFWeKXSHW 11 minutes ago OKPablo Senate Approves $8.3 Billion Emergency Coronavirus Package, Sending Bill to Trump https://t.co/xjAZXp6rP7 via @epochtimes 18 minutes ago Nelson Balido The Senate rapidly cleared an $8.3 billion emergency funding bill Thursday to aid the fight against the coronavirus… https://t.co/af0Cx6ebEF 21 minutes ago Edward Hubert RT @michelleminton: Nobody in Congress wants to ask the CDC what they've been doing with the extra $ they've already been getting since the… 23 minutes ago pastortim RT @Patrici15767099: Senate Approves $8.3 Billion Emergency Coronavirus Package, Sending Bill to Trump https://t.co/mwNDCcYhRE 30 minutes ago J'angel Senate Approves $8.3 Billion Emergency Coronavirus Package, Sending Bill to Trump https://t.co/GeOGry6vW1 via @epochtimes 34 minutes ago