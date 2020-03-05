Global  

Alabama executes man as accomplice in 2004 police murders

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Nathaniel Woods was put to death amid a storm of appeals and protests from supporters who noted that Woods did not actually kill the officers.
 
Death row inmate executed after stay was vacated [Video]Death row inmate executed after stay was vacated

At 9:01 pm, Alabama executed Nathaniel Woods--a death row inmate convicted in the murders of three Birmingham police officers

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished

Alabama Execution Set For Today Despite Questions of Culpability - 3/5/20 [Video]Alabama Execution Set For Today Despite Questions of Culpability - 3/5/20

A man in Alabama accused of killing three police officers is set to be executed today despite questions about his culpability.

Credit: WCBIPublished


Alabama Executes Man Convicted As Accomplice In Slaying Of Police Officers

The case of Nathaniel Woods garnered national attention, including from Martin Luther King III, the son of the late civil rights leader, who was among those who...
NPR Also reported by •Seattle TimesIndependent

Tweets about this

EvanStavisky

Evan Stavisky Just so we're clear: • He didn't commit the murder • The guy who committed the murder said he had nothing to do wi… https://t.co/VVRafgjtrt 43 seconds ago

Energetic_phil

Philip Mills RT @NPR: NEW: Nathaniel Woods was executed late Thursday in Alabama after the U.S. Supreme Court denied him reprieve. His case garnered nat… 2 minutes ago

duckm4st3r

David Cantu Alabama Executes Man Convicted As Accomplice In Slaying Of Police Officers : NPR https://t.co/Rsa83cCAg5 https://t.co/iS2afyj34n 2 minutes ago

andre_degarza

Andre DeGarza Alabama executes man as accomplice in 2004 police murders https://t.co/rxXjepn3eH via @YahooNews thank God there i… https://t.co/4EuKHyWZ7k 2 minutes ago

UTZAAKE

Cary Moy RT @lyman_brian: BREAKING: Nathaniel Woods was executed by the state of Alabama Thursday night. Woods was convicted in 2005 as an accomplic… 3 minutes ago

GetakaC

Getaka - Know things before others do Alabama Executes Man Convicted As Accomplice In Slaying Of Police Officers https://t.co/JVOMAIgwqG https://t.co/WeaXdIAMD0 7 minutes ago

thomas3reports

Fred Thomas, III Alabama Executes Man Convicted As Accomplice In Slaying Of Police Officers https://t.co/gZ0NpfTbjy 10 minutes ago

HelmutSchimpfke

Helmut Schimpfke Alabama Executes Man Convicted As Accomplice In Slaying Of Police Officers https://t.co/TvYYXNIYnp MEGA-D:… https://t.co/V73hUxpads 13 minutes ago

