Port Authority Police: Jets’ Quinnen Williams Arrested For Weapon Possession At LaGuardia Airport

CBS 2 Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
According to Port Authority Police, Williams was trying to board a flight around 9:15 p.m. when he was arrested.
 Rookie defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was arrested at the airport last night after police say he tried to bring a loaded gun aboard a flight.

New York Jets' Quinnen Williams arrested trying to board a flight with a gun at LaGuardia Airport

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was arrested Thursday night after attempting to board a plane with a gun, according to authorities.
USATODAY.com

Jets’ Quinnen Williams arrested for carrying gun at airport

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon Thursday night when he attempted to board a...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

kingbigrob300

KINGBIGROB300 RT @MySportsUpdate: #Jets DL Quinnen Williams was arrested and charged at LaGuardia Airport for criminal possession of a weapon. Police say… 1 day ago

chiradio

ChiRadio #Nfl #news Jets' Quinnen Williams arrested at LaGuardia Airport https://t.co/HesjUe10eO 3 days ago

hammer_gang100

Captain Sparrow RT @RichCimini: In addition to his Glock 19 handgun, Quinnen Williams allegedly was carrying ammunition, per Port Authority Police spokespe… 3 days ago

MyTransitApp

MyTransit Jets’ Quinnen Williams Arrested at LaGuardia Airport for Gun Possession: Port Authority Police - NBC New York… https://t.co/wSPeTRYrrm 3 days ago

lulu82824

Silvia RT @NBCNewYork: New York Jets defensive lineman and 2019 third overall draft pick Quinnen Williams was arrested after he allegedly brought… 3 days ago

NBCNewYork

NBC New York New York Jets defensive lineman and 2019 third overall draft pick Quinnen Williams was arrested after he allegedly… https://t.co/ErgJNmWA4x 3 days ago

kurtludden19

Kurtis Ludden RT @andy_vasquez: From the Port Authority Police: Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was arrested at about 9:15 pm tonight at LGA for… 3 days ago

