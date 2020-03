Muhammad Molly💊 RT @theappeal: Nathaniel Woods was executed by the state of Alabama tonight. He was pronounced dead at 9:01 P.M. CST. https://t.co/aeXKc909… 6 seconds ago Rebekka Garberson RT @lyman_brian: BREAKING: Nathaniel Woods was executed by the state of Alabama Thursday night. Woods was convicted in 2005 as an accomplic… 25 seconds ago Times of News Europe Alabama executes Nathaniel Woods Jr., linked to killings of 3 police officers; no last words https://t.co/36on6L3FTw https://t.co/KAGj8QWqSz 29 seconds ago sanjay mehta RT @radleybalko: Alabama executed Nathanial Woods tonight for the murder of three cops in a drug house. Except he didn't pull the trigger.… 2 minutes ago Kuro Baduk RT @QasimRashid: BREAKING: Alabama executed Nathaniel Woods tonight—even though he didnt kill anyone & eye witnesses admit he had nothing t… 2 minutes ago Juliablaise.com Alabama executes inmate, Nathaniel Woods for killing 3 Police Officers https://t.co/MegpDcgyzQ 2 minutes ago John Piquette BAD, BAD AMERICA PROTECTING AMERICANS WHO HELP PROTECT AMERICA. LET ALL KILLERS FREE & GIVE THEM WELFARE TOO. Alaba… https://t.co/wUwno0FSHw 5 minutes ago 2020 Vision RT @lyman_brian: Final updated story on the execution of Nathaniel Woods. That's all from me. Hug your loved ones tonight. https://t.co/aZ… 5 minutes ago