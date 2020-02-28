Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Trump set to sign $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus outbreak

Trump set to sign $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus outbreak

Seattle Times Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to sign an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak. The legislation would provide federal public health agencies money for vaccines, tests and potential treatments, and help state and local governments prepare for and respond to the threat. The Senate passed the measure Thursday to […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump: U.S. may block travel to coronavirus 'hot spots'

Trump: U.S. may block travel to coronavirus 'hot spots' 00:57

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his administration may take further steps to address travel from the United States to areas with high rates of coronavirus, but said officials were not weighing any restrictions on domestic travel.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump talks coronavirus at Q&A session [Video]Donald Trump talks coronavirus at Q&A session

US President Donald Trump has defended his administration’s response to the coronavirus and his confrontational style of name-calling political opponents during a televised question and answer..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Alex Vogel discusses the economic and political impact of coronavirus [Video]Alex Vogel discusses the economic and political impact of coronavirus

President Trump has accused Democrats of politicizing the coronavirus, while Democrats are blasting the administration's handling of the epidemic. What impact will all of this have on the 2020 race?..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 12:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump set to sign $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to sign an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak. The legislation would provide...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesBelfast TelegraphWorldNewsMediaite

Mike Bloomberg Pans Trump on Coronavirus Response: Obama ‘Was Much Better Prepared’

Mike Bloomberg criticized President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus outbreak, and compared it unfavorably with Trump nemesis Barack Obama's response...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

hiddeninmo1

CanYaSeeMeNow❓❓🐸#TheMighty200+ Trump to sign $8.3B coronavirus funding bill Friday, Pence says | Fox News https://t.co/nKA3eCjKJj 7 minutes ago

ijournal

Insurance Journal U.S. Senate Passes $8.3B Bill to Fight Coronavirus; Trump Expected to Sign https://t.co/P0JlFss3z2 8 minutes ago

PhoenixSquawk

Phoenix Financial US VP Pence: Trump Will Sign Virus Funding Bill Into Law On Friday 8 minutes ago

AsamomMA

Asamomma @catturd2 Won big battle in MA Tuesday to get more Trump-supporting members on GOP state committee despite best eff… https://t.co/yc5rKsBO27 12 minutes ago

lakelady568

Margie RT @JuliansRum: Tomorrow (3/6), Trump will sign an $8.3 billion spending bill. For you gematria folks: 3/6 = CF 8.3 = HC Q has some inter… 12 minutes ago

007saanjaypatil

The NewsWare Trump set to sign $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/8P1CjGCrxp 14 minutes ago

Jeh57John

❌John H❌ Trump to sign $8.3B coronavirus funding bill Friday, Pence says | Fox News https://t.co/KqiO3Y4U1B 14 minutes ago

SergioMcGee4

Sergio McGee Trump set to sign $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus outbreak (from @AP) https://t.co/yDCKxE5QZa 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.