Lori Vallow in Idaho jail ahead of Friday court appearance in missing-children case

FOXNews.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Lori Vallow, the Idaho mom facing charges of abandonment in connection with the unknown whereabouts of her two children, was spotted in California on Thursday ahead of her planned court appearance in Idaho on Friday.
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published < > Embed
News video: Lori Vallow arrives in Idaho

Lori Vallow arrives in Idaho 02:23

 Mother of missing children expected in court Friday.

Lori Vallow due in court Friday [Video]Lori Vallow due in court Friday

Mother of missing kids arrives in Idaho.

Mother of missing Rexburg kids lands in Idaho to face charges [Video]Mother of missing Rexburg kids lands in Idaho to face charges

Lori Vallow Daybell is back in the Gem State. The mother of two missing children returned to Idaho Thursday to face charges, after being held in Hawaii on $5 million bail.

Lori Vallow's missing Idaho kids: Everything you should know about Doomsday cult case

Lori Vallow – the mother of the missing children Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17 – was arrested in Hawaii last week and is being held on a $5...
Lori Vallow returns to Idaho to face charges over 2 missing kids

The Idaho mother suspected of being involved in the disappearance of her children arrives back in the state Thursday to face charges. Lori Vallow has been held...
CBS News

