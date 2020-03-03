Global  

'Put it in God's hands': As coronavirus spreads, changes come for Catholics at Mass

Friday, 6 March 2020
As the new coronavirus spreads around the United States, Catholic churches are changing practices during Mass. But most worshipers aren't too worried.
 
News video: South Florida Catholic Churches Taking Steps To Stop Possible Spread Of Coronavirus

South Florida Catholic Churches Taking Steps To Stop Possible Spread Of Coronavirus 02:19

 CBS4's Carey Codd reports on the guidelines put out by the Archdioceses of Miami.

Coronavirus Outbreak Prompts Changes At Catholic Church Services [Video]Coronavirus Outbreak Prompts Changes At Catholic Church Services

The Chicago Archdiocese issued new guidelines for mass amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Diocese Announces Changes To Mass Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Diocese Announces Changes To Mass Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Pittsburgh Diocese is making changes to Mass in preparation of a possible coronavirus outbreak, KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso reports.

Catholic churches are changing parts of Mass as coronavirus spreads

As coronavirus spreads across the states, some Catholic churches are changing their practices during Mass.  
USATODAY.com

