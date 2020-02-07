|
February Jobs Report: 273,000 Added, Unemployment At 3.5%
|
|
Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
273,000 jobs added
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Jobs report will keep Fed on hold: wealth manager
The U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in January but previous months’ gains were revised downward. Runnymede Capital’s Chris Wang says the report will push the Fed to keep interest rates..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 05:43Published
January Job Report Reveals Stronger-Than-Expected Additions
January Job Report
Reveals Stronger-Than-
Expected Additions The U.S. economy added
225,000 non-farm payroll
jobs in January. The number greatly exceeded
Wall Street projections
of 158,000 added..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:58Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this