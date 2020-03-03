Global  

Coronavirus: What health experts say you need to know

CBS News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
As the coronavirus spreads in the U.S., “CBS This Morning” brought together a panel of health experts to answer your questions. CBS News Medical Contributor Dr. Tara Narula, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota Michael Osterholm and respiratory specialist Dr. Vin Gupta explain the most pressing questions surrounding the coronavirus.
 President Donald Trump was contradicted by his own health experts over the timing for a potential vaccine.

