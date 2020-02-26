RuPaul’s ‘AJ and the Queen’ Canceled by Netflix After One Season

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

RuPaul’s Netflix series “AJ and the Queen” has been canceled after one season, a spokesperson for the streaming service told TheWrap Friday.



The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” host, who co-created and starred on “AJ and the Queen,” broke the news to fans on Twitter this morning, writing: “End of the road for “AJ and The Queen” @Netflix has decided to not extend our road trip across America. Thank you for all the love & support. We’re so very proud of the work. @mizzizzyg @mlwooley @tiacarrere @joshsegarra @katerinavictoria @mwilkas #AJandTheQueen”



The 10-episode dramedy, which launched Jan. 10, stars RuPaul as Ruby Red, a bigger than life but down on her luck drag queen who travels across America from club to club in a rundown 1990’s van, in order to recoup the savings recently stolen from her.



*Also Read:* RuPaul Hits the Road in First Trailer for Netflix's 'AJ and the Queen' (Video)



Along the way she finds herself a travel companion in AJ (Izzy G.), a recently orphaned, tough-talking, scrappy 11-year-old white girl stowaway.



“AJ and the Queen” is co-created by RuPaul and “Sex and the City” mastermind Michael Patrick King, who both executive produce along with Jhoni Marchinko. King is showrunner on the series. MPK Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. TV.



End of the road for “AJ and The Queen” @Netflix has decided to not extend our road trip across America. Thank you for all the love & support. We're so very proud of the work. @mizzizzyg @mlwooley @tiacarrere @joshsegarra @katerinavictoria @mwilkas #AJandTheQueen pic.twitter.com/0W50sTW4kU



— RuPaul (@RuPaul) March 6, 2020







