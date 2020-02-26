White House tightens visitor rules over coronavirus concerns
Friday, 6 March 2020 (
53 minutes ago)
For now, the White House will be requiring guests to disclose the countries they've visited recently, and other measures are also being considered.
Recent related videos from verified sources
Pence To Health Secretary Azar: Your Presence Is Not Requested
Vice President Mike Pence visits Seattle Thursday as part of the Trump administration's coronavirus response. But according to Politico, there will be one notable absence: health secretary Alex Azar...
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39 Published 21 hours ago
Pence: Any Doctor Can Order Coronavirus Test For Any American
A doctor’s order is all that is needed for any American to be tested for the novel coronavirus. That's according to Vice President Mike Pence, who says public health authorities have issued new..
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published 3 days ago
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this