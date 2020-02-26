Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > White House tightens visitor rules over coronavirus concerns

White House tightens visitor rules over coronavirus concerns

CBS News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
For now, the White House will be requiring guests to disclose the countries they've visited recently, and other measures are also being considered.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'It's safe' to fly: Trump with airline execs

'It's safe' to fly: Trump with airline execs 01:45

 President Donald Trump met with U.S. airline executives at the White House on Wednesday to discuss measures being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pence To Health Secretary Azar: Your Presence Is Not Requested [Video]Pence To Health Secretary Azar: Your Presence Is Not Requested

Vice President Mike Pence visits Seattle Thursday as part of the Trump administration's coronavirus response. But according to Politico, there will be one notable absence: health secretary Alex Azar...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published

Pence: Any Doctor Can Order Coronavirus Test For Any American [Video]Pence: Any Doctor Can Order Coronavirus Test For Any American

A doctor’s order is all that is needed for any American to be tested for the novel coronavirus. That's according to Vice President Mike Pence, who says public health authorities have issued new..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

White House Chief of Staff Accuses Media of Only Covering Coronavirus to ‘Bring Down’ Trump

White House Chief of Staff Accuses Media of Only Covering Coronavirus to ‘Bring Down’ TrumpDespite the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern, acting White House chief of staff Mick...
The Wrap

Politico: White House Considers Naming Coronavirus Czar

The White House is considering appointing a coronavirus czar to coordinate the U.S. response to the disease, Politico reported Wednesday, citing two officials...
Newsmax

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.