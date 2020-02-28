Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Trump administration dispatching "crisis response force" to southern border

Trump administration dispatching "crisis response force" to southern border

CBS News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Military personnel are being sent to help officials respond to large groups of migrants it believes may form if courts block one of its main policies to restrict asylum.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pence To Health Secretary Azar: Your Presence Is Not Requested [Video]Pence To Health Secretary Azar: Your Presence Is Not Requested

Vice President Mike Pence visits Seattle Thursday as part of the Trump administration's coronavirus response. But according to Politico, there will be one notable absence: health secretary Alex..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

Trump Considers Closing Mexico Border To Prevent The Spread Of The Coronavirus [Video]Trump Considers Closing Mexico Border To Prevent The Spread Of The Coronavirus

President Donald Trump said the U.S. is considering closing down the country’s southern border with Mexico. According to Reuters, the closing would be to help control the spread of the coronavirus...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Administration Deploying ‘Crisis Response Force’ At Southern Border In Wake Of Court Decision

'Large groups of travelers'
Daily Caller Also reported by •CBS News

Appeals court temporarily blocks key ‘Remain-in-Mexico’ policy

A federal appeals court on Friday slapped a temporary halt on the Remain-in-Mexico policy -- one of the most effective Trump administration policies in halting...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PrincessBibiRF_

Bibi Spielberg RT @CBSNews: Trump administration dispatching "crisis response force" to border amid court battle over "Remain in Mexico" policy https://t.… 5 minutes ago

CBSNews

CBS News Trump administration dispatching "crisis response force" to border amid court battle over "Remain in Mexico" policy… https://t.co/jeae7FCaEw 25 minutes ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "#POTUS News: #Trump administration dispatching "crisis response force" to border amid court battle over "Remain in… https://t.co/Jva0hTtQH3 1 hour ago

PamelaFalk

Pamela Falk Trump administration dispatching "crisis response force" to border amid court battle over "Remain in Mexico" policy… https://t.co/Zrxu2BNLwE 1 hour ago

ramos1944

#R.Amos #Voteblue @JoeBiden #Demforce RT @progressivepush: Trump regime dispatching "crisis response force" to border amid court battle over "Remain in Mexico" policy https://t.… 2 hours ago

progressivepush

Progressive Push Trump regime dispatching "crisis response force" to border amid court battle over "Remain in Mexico" policy… https://t.co/Keg8HYTlxu 2 hours ago

10F01C0

10F01C0 Trump administration dispatching "crisis response force" to border amid court battle over "Remain in Mexico" policy https://t.co/5ArNRSgkzy 2 hours ago

ToRightTheWrong

ToRightTheWrong RT @camiloreports: The Trump administration is dispatching 160 military personnel to @CBP ports of entry in El Paso & San Diego. Senior CB… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.