John Krasinski ‘Would Love’ to Play MCU Reed Richards in ‘Fantastic Four’ Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Actor and Director John Krasinski “would love” to play Reed Richards in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) “Fantastic Four” movie. “I would love to do it,” Krasinski said in a new interview with Comicbook.com while promoting “A Quiet Place Part II.” “I think to be a part of the Marvel world would be amazing anyway, and the fact that people would even consider me for that level of a part would be amazing.”



“I genuinely have had no conversations or don’t know anything that’s happening with that,” Krasinski said . “I’m awaiting Kevin’s announcements of what the hell’s happening with that as much as you are.”



The kicker is that the Marvel Comics are already using Krasinki’s likeness for Reed Richards in the third issue of “War of the Realms.” Previously, during the Marvel Comics “Ultimates” run, Nick Fury resembled Sam Jackson prior to the actor joining the MCU in the post-credit scene of the first “Iron Man” film.



*Also Read:* 'A Quiet Place Part II' Super Bowl Trailer: Emily Blunt Fights for Survival (Video)



At last year’s San Diego Comic Con, as the Marvel Studios panel came to a close, Chief Kevin Feige revealed a bunch of projects that they were unable to fully discuss at the panel but confirmed that one of the projects in development is “The Fantastic Four.”



“I didn’t even have time to talk about ‘ The Fantastic Four’,” said Feige.







There’s just one more thing… #SDCC pic.twitter.com/0Q3F4AZJLg



— Dustin Sandoval (@DustinMSandoval) July 21, 2019







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



A New Comic Universe Takes Aim at Marvel and DC With Superheroes Born of a Pre-Coronavirus Epidemic



Gugu Mbatha-Raw Joins Marvel's 'Loki' at Disney+



Sam Raimi in Talks to Direct Marvel's 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Actor and Director John Krasinski “would love” to play Reed Richards in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) “Fantastic Four” movie. “I would love to do it,” Krasinski said in a new interview with Comicbook.com while promoting “A Quiet Place Part II.” “I think to be a part of the Marvel world would be amazing anyway, and the fact that people would even consider me for that level of a part would be amazing.”“I genuinely have had no conversations or don’t know anything that’s happening with that,” Krasinski said . “I’m awaiting Kevin’s announcements of what the hell’s happening with that as much as you are.”The kicker is that the Marvel Comics are already using Krasinki’s likeness for Reed Richards in the third issue of “War of the Realms.” Previously, during the Marvel Comics “Ultimates” run, Nick Fury resembled Sam Jackson prior to the actor joining the MCU in the post-credit scene of the first “Iron Man” film.*Also Read:* 'A Quiet Place Part II' Super Bowl Trailer: Emily Blunt Fights for Survival (Video)At last year’s San Diego Comic Con, as the Marvel Studios panel came to a close, Chief Kevin Feige revealed a bunch of projects that they were unable to fully discuss at the panel but confirmed that one of the projects in development is “The Fantastic Four.”“I didn’t even have time to talk about ‘ The Fantastic Four’,” said Feige.There’s just one more thing… #SDCC pic.twitter.com/0Q3F4AZJLg— Dustin Sandoval (@DustinMSandoval) July 21, 2019*Related stories from TheWrap:*A New Comic Universe Takes Aim at Marvel and DC With Superheroes Born of a Pre-Coronavirus EpidemicGugu Mbatha-Raw Joins Marvel's 'Loki' at Disney+Sam Raimi in Talks to Direct Marvel's 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources John Krasinski says he would 'love' to star in a Fantastic Four reboot Jack Ryan actor, and his wife Emily Blunt, are often earmarked by fans as the ideal Reed Richards and Susan Storm

Independent 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Reel Talk Inc. “The only reason why I would ever write this is I could figure out a way to make this movie worthy of all the love… https://t.co/NV13TwGRnW 6 hours ago Obertson RT @comingsoonnet: Fantastic Four: John Krasinski Would Love to Become the MCU’s Reed Richards https://t.co/G249hZZtPf 6 hours ago Reel Scope https://t.co/ICxoN4YhNW Krasinski says he would 'love' to star in a Fantastic Four reboot https://t.co/nEvaw2RHfu… https://t.co/baiji03A6m 20 hours ago Nalanda Library John Krasinski says he would 'love' to star in a Fantastic Four reboot https://t.co/7D9lHLGej2 independent naladalibrary 20 hours ago NoMoreMutants #FantasticFour: John Krasinski Would Love to Play the #MCU's Reed Richards https://t.co/pQlz4yEGWv https://t.co/e0Qi7H8Czh 20 hours ago Skyebright RT @CBR: #FantasticFour: John Krasinski Would Love to Play the #MCU's Reed Richards https://t.co/URW75HOKYF https://t.co/7yfyXY2xkf 21 hours ago AJ ELICAÑO MICROBLOG love how everyone has coalesced around John Krasinski being a perfect Reed Richards for the #MCU either he or Ioa… https://t.co/vDm0iJghb4 22 hours ago Comic Book Resources #FantasticFour: John Krasinski Would Love to Play the #MCU's Reed Richards https://t.co/URW75HOKYF https://t.co/7yfyXY2xkf 22 hours ago