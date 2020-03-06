Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Woody Allen book pulped after walkout at publisher

Woody Allen book pulped after walkout at publisher

BBC News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Hachette staff protested over the book deal for the director, who has been dogged by abuse claims.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Publisher drops Woody Allen's book

Allen's estranged child, Ronan Farrow, said he was disappointed that Hachette – who published his book about sexual abusers – also acquired Allen's book.
CBS News Also reported by •NYTimes.comSeattle TimesCBC.caReuters IndiaUSATODAY.comBBC News

Woody Allen's Book Will Not Be Published After Hachette Employees Object

On Friday afternoon, Hachette Book Group announced that it would no longer be publishing Allen's book. The decision comes after Ronan Farrow announced he could...
NPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

magquette

Jean Magquette RT @BBCWorld: Woody Allen book pulped after walkout at publisher https://t.co/vZH5J4MDp3 3 minutes ago

C_Rich75

Onyx Paradigm⚡️👊🏿💪🏿⚡️ Woody Allen book pulped after walkout at publisher https://t.co/B2PGPaP7UR 6 minutes ago

Plutocracy1

DM BBC News: Woody Allen book pulped after walkout at publisher BBC News - Woody Allen book pulped after walkout at pu… https://t.co/jc9jngfmZ7 9 minutes ago

taffygeek

Rob Chappell BBC News - Woody Allen book pulped after walkout at publisher https://t.co/JbKnALPdUX 10 minutes ago

funaki75

John Matthews Woody Allen book pulped after walkout at publisher https://t.co/RwdanVqcvj 12 minutes ago

albertoallen

Alberto Allen - Woody Allen book pulped after walkout at publisher https://t.co/UPW2tEOfxg 12 minutes ago

ppjkis

phil RT @ppjkis: Woody Allen book pulped after walkout at publisher. He had***with his daughter who was a minor at the time, he’s lucky he’s n… 13 minutes ago

Marrisajoseph

Dr Marrisa RT @BBCNews: Woody Allen book pulped after walkout at publisher https://t.co/eASY6PEAmv 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.