Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > President Trump To Meet With Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro Saturday At Mar-A-Lago

President Trump To Meet With Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro Saturday At Mar-A-Lago

cbs4.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
White House officials said President Donald Trump will be meeting with the president of Brazil this weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Visit Site Ravaged By Tornadoes In Tennessee [Video]President Trump Visit Site Ravaged By Tornadoes In Tennessee

President Donald Trump paid a visit to the communities that suffered from the deadly tornadoes in Nashville, Tennessee.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:49Published

President Trump Signs Emergency $8.3B Spending Bill To Respond To Coronavirus [Video]President Trump Signs Emergency $8.3B Spending Bill To Respond To Coronavirus

With over 12 deaths and 260 cases of Coronavirus, President Donald Trump signed an $8.3B spending bill to respond to Coronavirus.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump to meet president of Brazil at Mar-a-Lago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will meet Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday at the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to discuss...
Seattle Times

Eduardo Bolsonaro, homophobic son of Brazil’s homophobic president, to speak alongside Trump and Pence

Eduardo Bolsonaro, who is almost as homophobic as his father Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, has been invited by US conservatives to speak at one Washington...
PinkNews


Tweets about this

jjraegirl

Jean Anderson-Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @CarpeDonktum: It would be a shame if the libs knew that the creator of this meme went to the White House with me to meet President Trum… 7 minutes ago

PhilJoh38172025

HumorHippo RT @DanRodimer: President Trump took the time to survey the horrible Nashville tornado damage and meet with the families. Who else is prou… 13 minutes ago

PostaVictor

vpaisano RT @LoriinUtah: The Dems hate that @KimKardashian is meeting with the @POTUS and supports him. We all saw what they did to her husband. God… 16 minutes ago

Ruthbarbetta

Ruth Barbetta RT @JulieReichwein1: Meet the Congressional Candidate that ‘The Establishment’ is Terrified Of-Laura Loomer with Support from President Tru… 35 minutes ago

jjpearso64

JJPearso64 RT @NoahBookbinder: President Trump will apparently be meeting this weekend with Brazil’s populist president at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, fr… 50 minutes ago

TomiBaird

Alaska Resists *No More Lies*⚖️🗽 RT @LisaBRochester: Honored and humbled to be named a national co-chair for #TeamJoe. I'm proud to have stood with @JoeBiden since day 1 an… 57 minutes ago

tyrasquared

Tyra Gaylord RT @anitakumar01: President Trump will meet President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil at Mar-a-Lago tomorrow. Trump has previously invited the lea… 57 minutes ago

xjose_correax

new account RT @ABCNewsLive: .@karentravers on Pres. Trump's trip to the CDC: "The president will take a tour down there at the CDC and he'll also meet… 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.