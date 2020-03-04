Hachette Cancels Woody Allen Memoir Following Walkout Protests



Recent related videos from verified sources Publishing house staff stage walk-out over Woody Allen memoir Staff at publishing house Little, Brown and Company staged a walkout on Thursday to protest plans to release Woody Allen's memoir. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:36Published 13 hours ago Ronan Farrow Ends Relationship With Hachette Over Woody Allen Memoir | THR News Ronan Farrow Ends Relationship With Hachette Over Woody Allen Memoir | THR News Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio Duration: 01:56Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Hachette cancels Woody Allen memoir following staff walkout On Friday, Woody Allen's publisher, Hachette Books Group, decided to cancel the planned release of his memoir Apropos of Nothing. The decision came after dozens...

CBC.ca 4 hours ago



Publisher cancels plans to release Woody Allen memoir NEW YORK (AP) — Woody Allen’s publisher has decided to cancel the planned release of his memoir “Apropos of Nothing.” The announcement Friday by Hachette...

Seattle Times 4 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this