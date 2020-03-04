Global  

Hachette Cancels Woody Allen Memoir Following Walkout Protests

Daily Caller Friday, 6 March 2020
‘The decision to cancel Mr. Allen’s book was a difficult one’
Publishing house staff stage walk-out over Woody Allen memoir [Video]Publishing house staff stage walk-out over Woody Allen memoir

Staff at publishing house Little, Brown and Company staged a walkout on Thursday to protest plans to release Woody Allen's memoir.

Duration: 00:36

Ronan Farrow Ends Relationship With Hachette Over Woody Allen Memoir | THR News [Video]Ronan Farrow Ends Relationship With Hachette Over Woody Allen Memoir | THR News

Ronan Farrow Ends Relationship With Hachette Over Woody Allen Memoir | THR News

Duration: 01:56


Hachette cancels Woody Allen memoir following staff walkout

On Friday, Woody Allen's publisher, Hachette Books Group, decided to cancel the planned release of his memoir Apropos of Nothing. The decision came after dozens...
CBC.ca

Publisher cancels plans to release Woody Allen memoir

NEW YORK (AP) — Woody Allen’s publisher has decided to cancel the planned release of his memoir “Apropos of Nothing.” The announcement Friday by Hachette...
Seattle Times

