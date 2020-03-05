Global  

Coronavirus Update: Confirmed ‘Cluster’ From Grand Princess Mexican Cruise Continues To Grow

CBS 2 Friday, 6 March 2020
Nearly 3,500 people trapped on board a cruise ship are awaiting coronavirus test results.
News video: CORONAVIRUS OUTAGE GROWS: Margie Hartle, a passenger from the Grand Princess Mexican Cruise, outraged about not being tested

CORONAVIRUS OUTAGE GROWS: Margie Hartle, a passenger from the Grand Princess Mexican Cruise, outraged about not being tested 02:36

 Margie Hartle, a passenger from the Grand Princess Mexican Cruise, outraged about not being tested

19 Cruise Ship Crew Members, 2 Passengers Test Positive For Coronavirus [Video]19 Cruise Ship Crew Members, 2 Passengers Test Positive For Coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence confirmed Friday that 19 crew members and two passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 00:50

Raw Video: Vice President Pence Announces Coronavirus Infections On Cruise Ship Off California [Video]Raw Video: Vice President Pence Announces Coronavirus Infections On Cruise Ship Off California

Passengers and crew members aboard the Grand Princess, which has been in a holding pattern in the Pacific Ocean off San Francisco for nearly two days, have tested positive for the coronavirus and will..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:52


Princess Cruises to test fewer than 100 for coronavirus; thousands may have been exposed

Thousands of people on Princess Cruises' Grand Princess may have been exposed to coronavirus, and the cruise line is testing fewer than 100.
USATODAY.com

Cruise ship held at sea after former passenger's death

Coronavirus test kits were flown to the Grand Princess cruise ship by U.S. Coast Guard helicopters. The cruiseliner, which has been banned from docking in San...
CBS News

conlibrarian

ConservativeLibrarian UPDATE: Confirmed 'Cluster' From Mexican Cruise Continues To Grow... https://t.co/vSQS7CZMw0 3 minutes ago

GIANT918

GIANT918 RT @drudgefeed: UPDATE: Confirmed 'Cluster' From Mexican Cruise Continues To Grow... https://t.co/HVA1xEKEar 23 minutes ago

MilkRunNews

Milk Run News UPDATE: Confirmed 'Cluster' From Mexican Cruise Continues To Grow https://t.co/VD2ymfgTEI 2 hours ago

drudgefeed

Drudge Report Feed UPDATE: Confirmed 'Cluster' From Mexican Cruise Continues To Grow... https://t.co/HVA1xEKEar 2 hours ago

drudge_tweeter

DrudgeTweeter UPDATE: Confirmed 'Cluster' From Mexican Cruise Continues To Grow... https://t.co/nObXYQxm3h 2 hours ago

drudgereportapp

Drudge Report App UPDATE: Confirmed 'Cluster' From Mexican Cruise Continues To Grow... https://t.co/xGNVKIxIkP #drudge 2 hours ago

SoWoke2018

♥️SoWoke2018♥️🇮🇹🇮🇪 RT @sa_nightingale: KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry has confirmed a new Covid-19 cluster, involving 14 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the t… 2 days ago

sa_nightingale

NightingaleSA KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry has confirmed a new Covid-19 cluster, involving 14 new Covid-19 cases, bringing t… https://t.co/Rt2sN85tPa 2 days ago

