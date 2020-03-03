Coronavirus Fears Sparking Price Gouging On Hand Sanitizer, Face Masks: ‘They’re Taking Advantage Of People’

With hand sanitizers selling out at stores across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, some people are creating their own hand sanitizers to protect themselves from the spread of the coronavirus.

No, You Can't Use Texas-Based Tito's Vodka For Homemade Hand Sanitizer As stores begin selling out of hand sanitizer and other cleaning products amid concerns of coronavirus, people appear to be looking for different ways to keep themselves clean and safe. Katie Johnston.. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:35Published 1 hour ago