SXSW 2020 canceled: Coronavirus leads to cancellation of South by Southwest as COVID-19 spreads

Delawareonline Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The South by Southwest conference has been canceled as the coronavirus spreads. The music, film and tech festival was to start March 13 in Texas.
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Amid Coronavirus Fears Google Is Letting Tens Of Thousands Of San Francisco Employees Work From Home

Amid Coronavirus Fears Google Is Letting Tens Of Thousands Of San Francisco Employees Work From Home 00:32

 Google is the latest in a growing number of companies encouraging or mandating employees to work from home. The tech giant is allowing its tens of thousands of Bay Area, California employees to work from home. The decision comes amid mounting fears about the coronavirus. On Thursday, Google officials...

Austin Cancels South By Southwest Festival [Video]Austin Cancels South By Southwest Festival

The city of Austin has made a difficult but necessary announcement today. This year’s South by Southwest festival is being canceled amid an ongoing coronavirus threat. Companies like Apple,..

Southwest Airlines coronavirus warning spooks Wall St. [Video]Southwest Airlines coronavirus warning spooks Wall St.

Shares of airlines and cruise ship operators were sharply lower on Thursday after Southwest Airlines warned bookings are down because of coronavirus fears and a cruise ship with sick passengers was not..

Austin cancels SXSW because of coronavirus concerns

The 2020 version of South by Southwest, the massive media, tech and music festival held in Austin, Texas, each year, will not happen after all. Officials from...
Coronavirus May Force Postponement, Cancellation Of Major South Florida Events

As expected, the threat of coronavirus is turning out to be bad for business across South Florida.
TheNewsInTweets

News in Tweets RT @YahooNews: BREAKING: Coronavirus leads to cancellation of South by Southwest https://t.co/zbF8Ta56fl https://t.co/ENLmh0juAN 5 seconds ago

PaulBacon30

Paul Bacon #SXSW 2020 canceled: #Coronavirus leads to cancellation of #SouthbySouthwest as COVID-19 spreads https://t.co/l6NXjA2XOz via @usatoday 8 minutes ago

whosjazzyb

jazz. RT @freep: SXSW 2020 canceled: Coronavirus leads to cancellation of South by Southwest as COVID-19 spreads https://t.co/9uIYAYA1CK 10 minutes ago

DynamoCooligan

Jeff Strong RT @bzygo: SXSW 2020 canceled: Coronavirus leads to cancellation of South by Southwest as COVID-19 spreads https://t.co/bmCcaJ6jUQ via @usa… 11 minutes ago

hendogbrown

Henry Brown SXSW 2020 canceled: Coronavirus leads to cancellation of South by Southwest as COVID-19 spreads https://t.co/yfOJv1E8Ru via @usatoday 14 minutes ago

General_Paciani

The Punisher RT @freemantv: It's getting real, now. USA TODAY: SXSW 2020 canceled: Coronavirus leads to cancellation of South by Southwest as COVID-19 s… 15 minutes ago

Dancingshaman2

Joy Dancer SXSW 2020 canceled: Coronavirus leads to cancellation of South by Southwest as COVID-19 spreads https://t.co/lHBVndn5Oc 16 minutes ago

Salem_Statesman

Statesman Journal SXSW 2020 canceled: Coronavirus leads to cancellation of South by Southwest as COVID-19 spreads https://t.co/d17FsmeKPP 20 minutes ago

