For "Dress as Your Favorite Person Day" at school, this 5-year-old chose his school's security officer
Friday, 6 March 2020 () On the morning of "Dress as Your Favorite Person Day" at school, 5-year-old Easton Blocker was so excited, he woke up before his alarm clock. That's because he was dressing up as his "hero," school security officer Jeffery Cross.
A five-year-old boy from Jacksonville, Arkansas chose to honor his school security guard during "Dress as your favorite person day" Wednesday, and wore an... FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS News •Seattle Times •PinkNews
