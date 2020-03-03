Global  

For "Dress as Your Favorite Person Day" at school, this 5-year-old chose his school's security officer

CBS News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
On the morning of "Dress as Your Favorite Person Day" at school, 5-year-old Easton Blocker was so excited, he woke up before his alarm clock. That's because he was dressing up as his "hero," school security officer Jeffery Cross.
Kindergartener Dresses Up as School's Security Guard for "Dress As Your Favorite Person Day"

After a Jacksonville, Arkansas elementary school announced "Dress As Your Favorite Person Day," kindergartener Easton Blocker thought about the man who helps...
E! Online

Arkansas boy dresses as school security officer for 'Favorite Person' day

A five-year-old boy from Jacksonville, Arkansas chose to honor his school security guard during "Dress as your favorite person day" Wednesday, and wore an...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS NewsSeattle TimesPinkNews

