SXSW cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

Friday, 6 March 2020
City officials from Austin, Texas, announced the cancellation of the South by Southwest (SXSW) media and music festival on Friday, for fear that the close contact of so many might hasten the spread of the novel coronavirus. 
