21 people on Grand Princess cruise ship held off California coast test positive for coronavirus

SFGate Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Vice President Mike Pence said in a press conference Friday afternoon, 21 people on the Grand Princess cruise ship being held off the California coast tested positive for coronavirus, including 19 crew members and two passengers.
News video: WEB EXTRA: Supply Drop To Grand Princess Cruise Ship

WEB EXTRA: Supply Drop To Grand Princess Cruise Ship 00:55

 The California National Guard delivered 300 COVID-19 test kits to the Grand Princess cruise ship that is located off the state's coast. A CDC representative was also hoisted onto the ship. Passengers won't be allowed to leave the ship until test results come back, according to CBS station KPIX in San...

19 Cruise Ship Crew Members, 2 Passengers Test Positive For Coronavirus [Video]19 Cruise Ship Crew Members, 2 Passengers Test Positive For Coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence confirmed Friday that 19 crew members and two passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus.

Coronavirus Update: 44 People Test Positive In New York, 3 Cases Confirmed In New Jersey [Video]Coronavirus Update: 44 People Test Positive In New York, 3 Cases Confirmed In New Jersey

In New York, 44 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, many of them in Westchester County, and in New Jersey, three people are confirmed to have the virus; CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

Passengers off US await virus test results

Passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship off the US west coast, reportedly including four Australians, are waiting for coronavirus test results.
SBS Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldUSATODAY.comNYTimes.comIndian Express

Coronavirus testing kits rushed to ship quarantined in California

California health officials said 35 people aboard the Grand Princess Cruise ship have exhibited flu-like symptoms after the ship was quarantined 70 miles off the...
CBS News Also reported by •BBC NewsNYTimes.comeuronewsWestern Gazette

LysterBetsy

Bal sam RT @DonPier27990569: 21 people on Grand Princess cruise ship off Ca test positive 4 coronavirus, Pence says. The key part of this article… 4 seconds ago

RaffaellaDeFili

Raffaella DeFilippo RT @BNODesk: NEW: People aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship were not aware of the test results when Vice President Pence announced 21 ca… 5 seconds ago

ossembe

Lusulu Lodi Ossembe RT @DrDenaGrayson: 🚨BREAKING: Pence says 21 people aboard the #GrandPrincess tested positive for #coronavirus: 19 crew and 2 passengers. O… 5 seconds ago

mikhlin

Artem Mikhlin RT @originalspin: Buried in the article: Out of 3000 passengers, only 46 were tested. *Of them*, 21 were positive for coronavirus. https:/… 6 seconds ago

Jamakit

J Shah RT @NPR: NEW: 21 people aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California have tested positive for coronavirus, Vice Presid… 7 seconds ago

MeasureMeasure

Measure for Measure RT @atrupar: "I like the numbers being where they are. I don't need to have the numbers double because of one ship" -- Trump explains that… 8 seconds ago

KMR31871

Kat - RT @girlsreallyrule: Twenty-one people aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship tested positive for coronavirus, Mike Pence said Friday. A tot… 9 seconds ago

MMikejmcmahon

Michael McMahon RT @HawaiiDelilah: Watch Trump say that he doesn't want to let people off the Grand Princess cruise ship because he does not want the numbe… 9 seconds ago

