James Wan Developing Horror Monster Movie For Universal Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Universal Pictures is developing an original horror/thriller inspired by Universal’s classic monster legacy with James Wan producing through his Atomic Monster banner.



Robbie Thompson (Netflix’s “Cursed”) is writing the script.



The story centers on a group of teens who discover that a neighbor is building a monster in his basement, which then goes on the loose.



*Also Read:* James Wan's 'Aquaman: King of Atlantis' Animated Miniseries Swims to HBO Max



Similar to what was just done with Blumhouse and Leigh Whannell’s “The Invisible Man,” which grossed $48.3 million globally on its opening weekend and marked the highest domestic opening for a horror title since last year’s “It Chapter Two,” instead of pushing forward with the initial notion of an interconnected universe, the studio halted, reassessed, and remains committed to creating filmmaker-driven projects instead based on characters from the studios vast monsters legacy.



Robbie Thompson is a co-executive producer on the upcoming Netflix series “Cursed,” the origin story of Lady of the Lake from the Arthurian legend, executive produced by Frank Miller and Thomas Wheeler. Robbie developed the original pilot “The Endless Night” for WGN, and also sold a pilot based on Stephen King’s “Firestarter” to TNT with UCP. Robbie also sold a feature pitch to Paramount that he co-wrote with Tom Wheeler, called “Vostok.” Platinum Dunes is producing with Michael Bay attached to direct. He was also a Co-EP on CW’s “Supernatural.” Thompson has also written a number of comics for Marvel working on such titles “Spider-Man/Deadpool,” “Silk,” “Doctor Strange,” and several “Star Wars” titles.



Atomic Monster is in post-production on “Malignant” for Starlight Media and Midas Innovation (directed by James Wan and slated for release from New Line on August 14, 2020); “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” also for New Line, starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson set for release on September 11, 2020; “There’s Someone Inside Your House” for Netflix; and “Mortal Kombat” for New Line (slated for release on January 15, 2021). In television, Atomic Monster is in production on the 4th season of “MacGyver” for CBS.



Wan is represented by CAA, Stacey Testro International and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light LLP. Thompson is represented by Artists First Inc. and Sloan, Offer, Weber and Dern.



The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.



