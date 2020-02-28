"CBS Evening News" headlines for Friday, March 6, 2020
Friday, 6 March 2020
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Margaret Brennan."
Gov. Baker Says Massachusetts Is Prepared For Potential Coronavirus Outbreak; Polls Open At 7 AM For Super Tuesday; Boston Fire Commissioner To Retire; Spring-Like Temps
