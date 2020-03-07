Global  

In California: A $2 billion homelessness ask, coronavirus spreads and a waterless plant

USATODAY.com Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
21 people on a Princess Cruise ship test positive for coronavirus. Plus, state lawmakers want big bucks to fight homelessness. And go with me to a lighter place, where succulents thrive but not because they're watered.
 
