Trump calls Gov. Inslee 'a snake' over COVID-19 response

SeattlePI.com Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
President Trump describes Gov. Inslee as "a snake," a day after Inslee conferred harmoniously with Vice President Mike Pence.
Recent related news from verified sources

President Trump calls Inslee a ‘snake’ after governor and Pence meet on coronavirus

OLYMPIA — President Donald Trump Friday called Gov. Jay Inslee a “snake,” puncturing the feeling of bipartisanship in the wake of the vice president’s...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Mediaite

‘Snake’: Trump Attacks Washington Gov. Jay Inslee During Coronavirus Press Conference at CDC

President Donald Trump attacked Washington Governor Jay Inslee during a press conference from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Friday,...
Mediaite Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

overrunbydogs

OverRunByDogs RT @JohnMTalmadgeMD: #Presidementia Trump calls Washington governor "a snake," boasts that like his brilliant MIT uncle he amazes doctors w… 6 seconds ago

theDanaDuke

Dana Duke Trump calls Inslee a 'snake' over criticism of coronavirus rhetoric https://t.co/KwXqPQTUEn via @politico 43 seconds ago

pjbjorlo

Pam Bjorlo RT @drvox: Incapable of even the smallest act of grace. https://t.co/gNZK6FtRg7 1 minute ago

Resu59

Resu59 Trump calls Inslee a 'snake' over criticism of coronavirus rhetoric https://t.co/tifo7QJZzU via @politico 3 minutes ago

winewatcher

(((Alexandra Alznauer))) Trump calls Gov. Inslee 'a snake' over COVID-19 response - SFGate https://t.co/iLyDUFjdTS 3 minutes ago

MissesBun

Rita Shuker RT @MobBossTrump: ISN’T THEIR A SINGLE REPUBLICAN... Who’ll stand up to Trump and say, “stop acting like a total asshole, we’ll actually g… 3 minutes ago

AlexisZuniga4

Alexis Zuniga Aleman Trump calls Inslee a 'snake' over criticism of coronavirus rhetoric https://t.co/Z5UPr7xWBx 3 minutes ago

frimanish

Frank Martin Trump is a lying pig of a polluter. Inslee stand up to him. Trump praises CDC amid coronvirus outbreak, calls Washi… https://t.co/dasNayEnmz 4 minutes ago

