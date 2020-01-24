OverRunByDogs RT @JohnMTalmadgeMD: #Presidementia Trump calls Washington governor "a snake," boasts that like his brilliant MIT uncle he amazes doctors w… 6 seconds ago Dana Duke Trump calls Inslee a 'snake' over criticism of coronavirus rhetoric https://t.co/KwXqPQTUEn via @politico 43 seconds ago Pam Bjorlo RT @drvox: Incapable of even the smallest act of grace. https://t.co/gNZK6FtRg7 1 minute ago Resu59 Trump calls Inslee a 'snake' over criticism of coronavirus rhetoric https://t.co/tifo7QJZzU via @politico 3 minutes ago (((Alexandra Alznauer))) Trump calls Gov. Inslee 'a snake' over COVID-19 response - SFGate https://t.co/iLyDUFjdTS 3 minutes ago Rita Shuker RT @MobBossTrump: ISN’T THEIR A SINGLE REPUBLICAN... Who’ll stand up to Trump and say, “stop acting like a total asshole, we’ll actually g… 3 minutes ago Alexis Zuniga Aleman Trump calls Inslee a 'snake' over criticism of coronavirus rhetoric https://t.co/Z5UPr7xWBx 3 minutes ago Frank Martin Trump is a lying pig of a polluter. Inslee stand up to him. Trump praises CDC amid coronvirus outbreak, calls Washi… https://t.co/dasNayEnmz 4 minutes ago