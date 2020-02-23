"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 1/27

Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

This week marks the 40th anniversary of the debut of "Sunday Morning," and in this special edition host Jane Pauley looks back at the many roads traveled, the memorable personalities we have met, and some of the fun and unusual stories we have told. Plus: Serena Altschul introduces viewers to the "Sun Queen," our associate director Jessica Frank, who is responsible for the suns that grace our show; Nancy Giles explores the history of the "Sunday Morning" theme music; and Conor Knighton meets some of our team of videographers who bring the beauty and sounds of nature to our broadcast each week. 👓 View full article

