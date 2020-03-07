Global  

Zack MacEwen scores 2, Canucks double up Avalanche 6-3

Denver Post Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Zack MacEwen scored two goals and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 on Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak and move into contention for a playoff spot in the tight Western Conference.
