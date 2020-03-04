Coronavirus updates: Florida reports first deaths on East Coast

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Oneindia - Published Coronavirus: 6 people who attended party hosted by Delhi infected patient test negative | Oneindia 03:53 SIX PEOPLE FROM NOIDA WHO HAD BEEN PUT UNDER OBSERVATION FOR SUSPECTED CORONAVIRUS INFECTION AFTER THEY ATTENDED A BIRTHDAY PARTY HOSTED BY AN INFECTED DELHI RESIDENT, HAVE TESTED NEGATIVE FOR THE VIRUS. CHINA ON WEDNESDAY REPORTED 38 MORE DEATHS FROM THE NEW CORONAVIRUS BUT A FALL IN FRESH CASES FOR...