Coronavirus Update: Tri-State Area Confirmed Infection Numbers Continue To Grow

CBS 2 Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
The latest reported cases include a Connecticut hospital worker who lives in Westchester County and is now under self-quarantine at home.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Connecticut, Nassau County Latest To See New Confirmed Cases [Video]Coronavirus Update: Connecticut, Nassau County Latest To See New Confirmed Cases

As of Saturday morning, there were 44 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York state, including a Connecticut hospital worker who lives in Westchester County and is now under self-quarantine at home...

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:10Published

Coronavirus Update: Rockland County Officials Give Update On Outbreak [Video]Coronavirus Update: Rockland County Officials Give Update On Outbreak

Rockland County health officials are addressing plans to address and contain the coronavirus outbreak spreading across the New York area.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 13:13Published

