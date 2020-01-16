Global  

Kenny Atkinson Out As Brooklyn Nets Head Coach

CBS 2 Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Jacque Vaughn will serve as head coach for the remainder of the season. Atkinson coached the Nets for four seasons.
News video: Tim Duncan Gets First Win as Spurs Acting Head Coach

Tim Duncan Gets First Win as Spurs Acting Head Coach 01:14

 Tim Duncan Gets First Win as Spurs Acting Head Coach Duncan filled in for Gregg Popovich in San Antonio's 104-103 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. Popovich missed the game due to "personal business," according to the Spurs. The head coach is expected to return for Friday's game against the...

Bishop Gorman's head coach Sanchez resigns [Video]Bishop Gorman's head coach Sanchez resigns

Bishop Gorman's head coach Kenny Sanchez resigns.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:31Published


Nets part ways with coach Atkinson

The Brooklyn Nets have parted ways with head coach Kenny Atkinson and assistant Jacque Vaughn will take charge for the rest of the season, the team said on...
Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.comNewsday

Kenny Atkinson out as Brooklyn Nets coach in surprise split

The Brooklyn Nets have surprisingly split with coach Kenny Atkinson, even as they remain on track for a second consecutive playoff berth
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

