Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Erik Prince > Erik Prince Recruits Ex-Spies to Help Infiltrate Liberal Groups

Erik Prince Recruits Ex-Spies to Help Infiltrate Liberal Groups

NYTimes.com Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Mr. Prince, a contractor close to the Trump administration, contacted veteran spies for operations by Project Veritas, the conservative group known for conducting stings on news organizations and other groups.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Contractor with links to Trump recruited ex-spies to infiltrate Democratic campaigns, liberal groups

WASHINGTON — Erik Prince, the security contractor with close ties to the Trump administration, has in recent years helped recruit former American and British...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

minger1969

Contemplating Life (Someone got a haircut) "the effort is a glimpse of a vigorous private campaign to try to undermine political groups or individuals perceiv… https://t.co/RLZXUxsTiL 4 seconds ago

lauraatdia

lauraatdia RT @Normsmusic: Erik Prince Recruits Ex-Spies to Help Infiltrate Liberal Groups, contacted veteran spies for operations by Project Veritas,… 7 seconds ago

LikelyBen

Ben Likely Wow! Apparently @realdonaldtrump and his crooked children learned nothing from 2016! They've doubled down instead… https://t.co/m22NiPPCmn 10 seconds ago

WoodwardWoodw11

Angelina Woodward RT @small1ldy1: He helped recruit former American & British spies for secretive intelligence-gathering operations that included infiltratin… 1 minute ago

megeconley

Meg Conley RT @psychdr100: A must read: Trump taxpayer funded merc is recruiting foreign spies! Erik Prince Recruits Ex-Spies to Help Infiltrate Liber… 2 minutes ago

ReneClements14

poet oilpastel artist RT @NancyNoCo24: Erik Prince Recruits Ex-Spies to Help Infiltrate Liberal Groups - NYT Erik Prince, who is close to Trump, has recruited f… 2 minutes ago

leisureguy

leisureguy Erik Prince Recruits Ex-Spies to Help Infiltrate Liberal Groups https://t.co/9oqVNodSvh 4 minutes ago

PeterJohnGore

Peter Gore RT @culttture: Erik Prince Recruits Ex-Spies to Help Infiltrate Liberal Groups Mr. Prince contacted veteran spies for operations by @Proje… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.