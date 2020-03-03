Global  

FDA head says 2.1 million coronavirus tests will have been shipped to labs by Monday

Reuters Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Saturday that materials for 2.1 million coronavirus tests will have been shipped to non-public U.S. labs by Monday, as the Trump administration aims to counter criticism that its response to the disease has been sluggish.
