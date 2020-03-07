Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Single-engine plane goes down near Utah state line; no major injuries

Single-engine plane goes down near Utah state line; no major injuries

Denver Post Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
A single-engine plane crashed near the Colorado River by the Utah border Saturday morning, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office tweeted. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

denverpostlite

Denver Post Lite Single-engine plane goes down near Utah state line; no major injuries https://t.co/ID5VO1PXLb 5 hours ago

westernslope

Western Slope News Single-engine plane goes down near Utah state line; no major injuries https://t.co/tVQNqrqhDu 5 hours ago

newsaggregated

News Aggregated Single-engine plane goes down near Utah state line; no major injuries https://t.co/iwKX1OIlkl 5 hours ago

DenverPostBrk

Denver Post Breaking Single-engine plane goes down near Utah state line; no major injuries https://t.co/UzDq1bZ7QM 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.