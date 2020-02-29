Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus cases may be higher than reported at Kirkland nursing home

Coronavirus cases may be higher than reported at Kirkland nursing home

Seattle Times Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
The number of confirmed cases and deaths being reported by public health agencies and other sources, like hospitals and facilities, have been inconsistent as officials work to verify an influx of reported cases.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus [Video]A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus

Meet the junior doctor who has cut through all the fog to bring you his no-nonsense video guide on everything you need to know about coronavirus. Cardiologist Dr Dominic Pimenta, 32, said was fed up of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published

Nursing Home Patients, Staff Show 'Some Sort Of Symptoms' Of Coronavirus [Video]Nursing Home Patients, Staff Show 'Some Sort Of Symptoms' Of Coronavirus

Two of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington state had links to a long-term care facility in the city of Kirkland.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

An Australian doctor has been diagnosed with coronavirus

An Australian doctor has been diagnosed with coronavirusA Melbourne doctor who treated at least 70 patients at his clinic and saw two others at a nursing home has been diagnosed with coronavirus, sparking fury and...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •NYTimes.comSeattle Times

More proof CDC delay allowed virus to spread: Nursing home in Washington state confirms two new coronavirus cases after weeks of being prohibited from testing

(Natural News) A nursing home facility in Kirkland, Washington, located near Seattle, is facing what could be a new Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19) outbreak...
NaturalNews.com Also reported by •Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TERF_GROYPER

Mx. Buck Wheat RT @KrutikaKuppalli: On 3/3/20 Chinese NHC issued version 7 of "Diagnosis and Treatment of Novel Coronavirus PNA" Info below 1. In confirm… 23 seconds ago

d_d_jones

Darrell Jones - ✍️HMPBs Coronavirus cases may be higher than reported at Kirkland nursing home; 70 of 180 employees have COVID-19 symptoms… https://t.co/1mnz14BBRa 2 minutes ago

pcovery

Susan Curtis RT @g_e_anderson: @paulkrugman The U.S. has 335 reported cases of coronavirus, but 17 deaths. That’s a 5% morbidity rate (@realDonaldTrump… 2 minutes ago

nbs8989

NBS8989 RT @sxdoc: Over 34,000,000 Americans have been sickened with FLU this season and 20,000 people have DIED from it, with the illness taking a… 2 minutes ago

maybeawriter

maybeawriter Coronavirus cases may be higher than reported at Kirkland nursing home; 70 of 180 employees have COVID-19 symptoms… https://t.co/rrMzRjl41t 2 minutes ago

oscarleonocamp3

oscar leon ocampo Coronavirus cases may be higher than reported at Kirkland nursing home; 70 of 180 employees have COVID-19 symptoms… https://t.co/mTM5sFTfgy 3 minutes ago

DaggieAn

Deborah RT @CLENewsHound: “The facility, which treats elderly patients and people recovering from surgeries, typically has about three to seven dea… 6 minutes ago

ConnieM08010278

simplyredc RT @seattletimes: NEW: The number of novel coronavirus cases and deaths linked to Life Care Center of Kirkland may be higher than local off… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.