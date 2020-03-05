Global  

Cancer patient on Grand Princess cruise ship might miss treatments due to coronavirus quarantine

FOXNews.com Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
A passenger aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship with stage 4 cancer fears she may miss her next round of chemotherapy if she's forced to stay on the quarantined boat, currently stationed off the coast of California.
