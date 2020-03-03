Thousands of volunteers deploy in Nashville for massive tornado cleanup effort

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Surrounded by tornado damage, East Nashville band plays concert for volunteers and neighbors Surrounded by tornado damage, East Nashville band plays concert for volunteers and neighbors Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:32Published 5 hours ago Hundreds of volunteers work to rebuild Donelson The cleanup continues in Donelson, where the neighborhood surrounding Donelson Christian Academy was hit especially hard. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:58Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources 'Very strong' tornado rips through Nashville, killing at least nine At least nine people were killed by a powerful tornado that struck Nashville, Tennessee in the early hours of Tuesday morning, flattening buildings, damaging an...

Reuters 5 days ago





Tweets about this