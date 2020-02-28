Global  

EBay Bans Sales Of All Face Masks And Hand Sanitizers Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Daily Caller Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
'Our first priority is to ensure the safety of our employees and customers around the world'
News video: Stores Are Limiting Sales of Toilet Paper and Face Masks Due to Panic Shopping

Stores Are Limiting Sales of Toilet Paper and Face Masks Due to Panic Shopping 01:29

 Stores Are Limiting Sales of Toilet Paper and Face Masks Due to Panic Shopping Panicked shoppers are stockpiling goods over fears of the coronavirus outbreak. Some stores have taken steps to limit the amount of toilet paper, face masks and hand sanitizer each person can buy. The epidemic has infected...

6 Ways to Prepare for the Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]6 Ways to Prepare for the Coronavirus Outbreak

6 Ways to Prepare for the Coronavirus Outbreak With the CDC’s recent warning that COVID-19 will likely make its way into the United States, it’s important now more than ever to be prepared. Here..

eBay bans face mask and hand sanitizer listings to halt coronavirus price gouging

eBay bans face mask and hand sanitizer listings to halt coronavirus price gougingImage: eBay eBay is escalating its fight against online price gouging during the coronavirus outbreak with a new outright ban on all sales of face masks, hand...
The Verge

eBay is forbidding new listings of hand sanitizer and face masks over concerns of online price gouging due to the coronavirus

eBay is forbidding new listings of hand sanitizer and face masks over concerns of online price gouging due to the coronavirus· eBay is prohibiting sales of specialized face masks and hand sanitizer in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, CNBC first reported on Friday.  · The ban...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

icymihn

ICYMI HN eBay bans sales of face masks and hand sanitizers to combat price gouging https://t.co/n8eB9pidkA comm: https://t.co/NT4kyfCCRf 47 minutes ago

Tech01Audio

G Roberts EBay Bans Sales Of All Face Masks And Hand Sanitizers Amid Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/vNzbvJyKdC via @dailycaller 48 minutes ago

JoeyReincarnat1

JoeyReincarnated⭐⭐⭐ RT @TXTrumpette89: EBay bans sales of all face masks and hand sanitizers to combat coronavirus price gouging https://t.co/pyi2Ab72vk 50 minutes ago

TXTrumpette89

Lola Netty EBay bans sales of all face masks and hand sanitizers to combat coronavirus price gouging https://t.co/pyi2Ab72vk 1 hour ago

BmoreGreenLLC

Bmore Green USMC RT @conlibrarian: EBay Bans Sales Of All Face Masks And Hand Sanitizers Amid Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/FIdk2js8z8 1 hour ago

therayban

God Bless🙏USA🇺🇸& President Trump♥️🇺🇸 EBay Bans Sales Of All Face Masks And Hand Sanitizers Amid Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/cDP1sKy5bR 1 hour ago

JDMarvin

John D Marvin FYI: EBay Bans Sales Of All Face Masks And Hand Sanitizers Amid Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/DHioFMe8Zw 2 hours ago

conlibrarian

ConservativeLibrarian EBay Bans Sales Of All Face Masks And Hand Sanitizers Amid Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/FIdk2js8z8 2 hours ago

