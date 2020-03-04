Amid the coronavirus outbreak, flu season blazes on in Washington state
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () Washington health care providers responding to the rapidly expanding coronavirus outbreak also must contend with an active influenza season that since October has resulted in 74 confirmed state deaths. In Washington, the number of influenza deaths is considerably less than in some recent years. But this flu season, both in Washington and across the country, […]
With the coronavirus cases in New York doubling in the last 24 hours, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency to unlock certain government powers to handle the outbreak - but testing kits..
Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee brushed off on Sunday criticism by President Trump about his state's response to the coronavirus outbreak and instead praised...
California has seen its first death from coronavirus, officials have said, bringing the number of deaths in the United States from the virus to 11. This is the...