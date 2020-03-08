Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson endorses Bernie Sanders

Matt Thomas RT @CNNPolitics: Civil rights leader and former presidential candidate Rev. Jesse Jackson endorses Bernie Sanders for president https://t.c… 8 seconds ago

Sanders Socialismbot 1000 RT @HighTide1989: Would have never guessed he was a socialist. Jesse Jackson Endorses Bernie Sanders for President https://t.co/KyNuHFoY9v 11 seconds ago

Brooks Vernon Jesse Jackson has been a civil rights leader for decades, and Harris is a cop. Not just a cop, but a deeply unpopul… https://t.co/zblMMbUY9G 20 seconds ago

God is a woman RT @costareports: Longtime civil rights leader and former presidential candidate Jesse Jackson has endorsed @BernieSanders 57 seconds ago