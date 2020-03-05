Global  

Coronavirus Update: Tri-State Area Cases Hit 93, Testing Kit Supply Remains Tightly Controlled

CBS 2 Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
With the coronavirus cases in New York doubling in the last 24 hours, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency to unlock certain government powers to handle the outbreak - but testing kits remain in tight supply.
News video: Coronavirus Update: 89 Cases Confirmed In New York

Coronavirus Update: 89 Cases Confirmed In New York 03:08

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency Saturday as the number of coronavirus cases in the state jumped to 89; TV 10/55's John Dias reports.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declared A State Of Emergency Because Of The Coronavirus [Video]New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declared A State Of Emergency Because Of The Coronavirus

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus epidemic. According to Business Insider, twenty more people in New York tested positive for the virus. The total number of..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

U.S. coronavirus cases climb, states weigh stronger response [Video]U.S. coronavirus cases climb, states weigh stronger response

New York state reported 16 new cases of the Coronavirus on Sunday, and the governor of Washington state said he was considering mandatory measures to help curb the spread of an illness that has killed..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:02Published


Coronavirus Update: 11 Cases Confirmed In N.Y., Most Connected To New Rochelle Attorney

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York has grown to 11, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.
CBS 2 Also reported by •ReutersSeattle Times

Snohomish County health officials expect new coronavirus cases to increase as testing expands

EVERETT — The number of new coronavirus cases is expected to grow now that UW Medicine is testing for the virus, in addition to tests being done at the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Denver PostThe Wrap

