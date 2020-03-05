Global  

U.S. health official warns on spread of coronavirus

Reuters Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
A top U.S. public health official said on Sunday signs of coronavirus spreading through communities were "not encouraging" and warned that Americans may need to think carefully about attending large gatherings if it continues.
News video: Public Health Official Discusses Coronavirus

Public Health Official Discusses Coronavirus 04:45

 Dr. Peter Beilenson with the Sacramento County Department of Public Health speaks with CBS13 about the spread of coronavirus.

Recent related news from verified sources

Vulnerable Americans may need to avoid crowds, U.S. health official warns

Signs that coronavirus is spreading through U.S. communities were "not encouraging" and a top health official warned on Sunday that Americans, especially those...
Reuters

Philippines to declare health emergency after first community transmission of coronavirus

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte will declare a public health emergency to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, after the country recorded its first...
Reuters

