Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus daily news update, March 8: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the nation

Coronavirus daily news update, March 8: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the nation

Seattle Times Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, continue to be confirmed around the Puget Sound region. In total, 16 people in Washington state are known to have died from the disease. Meanwhile, residents around the region have faced an ongoing state of uncertainty about how the virus’ spread affects […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Washington State Has Another Coronavirus Death, 15th In U.S.

Washington State Has Another Coronavirus Death, 15th In U.S. 00:33

 A hospital in Washington state said on Friday that a 12th person had died there from coronavirus. This recent death brings the total to 15 who have died from the virus and its effects. EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Seattle is located in the suburb of Kirkland. Kirkland is the site of an outbreak...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ohio still has no coronavirus cases; 5 test results awaited [Video]Ohio still has no coronavirus cases; 5 test results awaited

Ohio officials say the state still has no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, but test results are awaited from five people — and officials hope such tests can now be done within the state.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:04Published

15 New Presumptive Cases Of Coronavirus In Massachusetts Brings State Total To 28 [Video]15 New Presumptive Cases Of Coronavirus In Massachusetts Brings State Total To 28

WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus daily update, March 4: What we know so far about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the nation

New cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, continue to pop up around the Puget Sound region. In total, 28 people in...
Seattle Times

Sunday Time Schedule

Chicago at Brooklyn, 3 p.m. New Orleans at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at Boston, 6 p.m. Most Read Stories...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.