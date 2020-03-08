The story of the 1918 flu pandemic

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published This Day in History: First Cases Reported in Deadly Influenza Pandemic 01:03 This Day in History: First Cases Reported in Deadly Influenza Pandemic March 11, 1918 Private Albert Glitchell reported flu-like symptoms at the Fort Riley hospital in Kansas. Hours later, more than 100 soldiers on the base would report symptoms. The virulent influenza would spread to other army...