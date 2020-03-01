Global  

Coronavirus Update: Amtrak To Suspend Acela Trains Between New York, Washington DC

CBS 2 Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Starting Tuesday, Acela non-stop service trains between New York and Washington DC will be suspended until May 26.
Coronavirus Update: Number Of Positive Cases In New York Rises To 11

Coronavirus Update: Number Of Positive Cases In New York Rises To 11 03:56

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo says there are 11 people in New York who are now infected. Ten of those cases stem from the same attorney in Westchester who tested positive this week; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

Emergency has been declared in New York in view of the ever increasing outbreak of Corona virus. New York Governor Andrew Kumo announced this. He announc कोरोना वायरस के..

US coronavirus death toll reaches 19; New York declares emergency

The latest of the hundreds of confirmed cases nationwide were reported in Virginia, Maryland, DC and New York.
Al Jazeera

Coronavirus update: More deaths in the USA, confirmed infection in NY, nursing home outbreak near Seattle, UK govt. says entire cities may be quarantined

(Natural News) Coronavirus highlights for the evening of Sunday, March 1st, 2020: – Washington State has now confirmed a second coronavirus death. This one...
NaturalNews.com


