Surgeon general says administration "still working" on isolation plan for infected cruise ship passengers

4 days ago < > Embed Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published Cruise Ship Passengers At Risk After First Coronavirus Death Reported In Calif. 02:33 According to the CDC, the man had just returned from Mexico aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that left San Francisco February 11, stopped at four ports in Mexico, then returned to San Francisco February 21. He and most of the other passengers got off the ship but 62 others at risk of infection...