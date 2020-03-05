Global  

Surgeon general says administration "still working" on isolation plan for infected cruise ship passengers

CBS News Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Passengers aboard the infected cruise ship Grand Princess are due to dock on Monday.
News video: Cruise Ship Passengers At Risk After First Coronavirus Death Reported In Calif.

Cruise Ship Passengers At Risk After First Coronavirus Death Reported In Calif. 02:33

 According to the CDC, the man had just returned from Mexico aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that left San Francisco February 11, stopped at four ports in Mexico, then returned to San Francisco February 21. He and most of the other passengers got off the ship but 62 others at risk of infection...

Coronavirus-Stricken Cruise Ship To Dock At Port Of Oakland [Video]Coronavirus-Stricken Cruise Ship To Dock At Port Of Oakland

Passengers on board the Grand Princess cruise ship told KPIX the captain announced the ship will dock at the Port of Oakland. Betty Yu talked with one of the thousands of passengers via Facetime.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:47Published

Carnival Cruise Ship Passenger To Be Tested For Coronavirus, Passengers Remain On Ship Docked In Long Beach [Video]Carnival Cruise Ship Passenger To Be Tested For Coronavirus, Passengers Remain On Ship Docked In Long Beach

There was a medical situation aboard the Carnival Panorama cruise ship Saturday morning that forced passengers to stay on the ship for hours longer than anticipated, according to Carnival Cruise Line..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:04Published


'Get them off the ship': Australians trapped on second coronavirus cruise

The Morrison government has no plan to evacuate citizens quarantined on a cruise ship off the coast of California after fellow passengers tested positive to the...
The Age Also reported by •Japan TodayEurasia Review

U.S. death toll from coronavirus hits 19, New York declares emergency

Two more people succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Washington state, officials said on Saturday, bringing the nationwide toll to 19, while the number of...
Reuters India


CpaConway

Jim.Conway.CPA RT @DerekCressman: US surgeon general says he thinks coronavirus is contained in “certain areas” of the country - Wouldn’t it be great if w… 26 seconds ago

forfsakes

Victoria RT @nicholasrmiller: @atrupar 🙄 SMH. Complete loss of credibility. Now, no sensible Americans will believe a word the Surgeon General says.… 20 minutes ago

ewheeler1976

Eric Wheeler I know he’s a neurosurgeon, but he is the HUD secretary, why is he commenting on a medical issue aboard a cruise sh… https://t.co/1h4TUdsnUd 22 minutes ago

kawaiichan72

Angela Robinson RT @Jennifer_deG: The Surgeon General is an alumnus of the Pence administration that allowed a preventable HIV outbreak in Indiana. Now he… 36 minutes ago

thewordsaremaps

the words are maps 🕊⭐🏳️‍🌈⭐🌎 Surgeon general says we are no longer attempting containment, we are now in mitigation. #COVIDー19 #COVID19US https://t.co/ELpLjBFJyN 38 minutes ago

