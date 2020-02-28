Global  

Facing South Florida: Coronavirus Response

cbs4.com Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Dr. Aileen Marty and Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell discuss the response to Coronavirus outbreak in the United States as well as the expectation that there will be more cases as more people are tested.
News video: Facing South Florida: Coronavirus Response

Facing South Florida: Coronavirus Response 14:34

 Guests Dr. Aileen Marty and Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell discuss the response to Coronavirus outbreak in the United States, and the expectation that there will be more cases as more people are tested. The also address the cancellation of major Miami events, like Calle Ocho and the Ultra Music...

Pence meets with Fla. Gov DeSantis on coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence participates in a Florida Coronavirus Response Meeting with Governor Ron DeSantis, this after President Donald Trump tasked him with...
USATODAY.com

Matt Gaetz made light of coronavirus by wearing a gas mask; a constituent just died of it

Days after Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., wore an enormous gas mask during a House floor vote on an emergency funding package for the coronavirus response, the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •euronews

