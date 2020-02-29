Global  

Coronavirus Updates: Cuomo Urges New Yorkers To Avoid Crowds As Statewide Cases Surpass 100

Gothamist Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
As of Sunday, there were 105 cases across the state, an increase of 16 overnight. [ more › ]
News video: State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases

State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases 01:11

 State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases On March 7, Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York. The declaration is due to concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 in the state, as the total number of confirmed cases now sits at 76. Under...

