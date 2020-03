The governor said he was meeting with public-health officials Sunday, and that something beyond the current voluntary limitations of events could be coming soon.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources U.S. coronavirus cases climb, states weigh stronger response New York state reported 16 new cases of the Coronavirus on Sunday, and the governor of Washington state said he was considering mandatory measures to help curb the spread of an illness that has killed.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 03:02Published 4 hours ago Coronavirus risk in WA ‘low’ after man diagnosed: Governor Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Tuesday said no special precautionary measures are necessary after a state resident was confirmed to have contracted the fatal Coronavirus. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:45Published on January 22, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Washington State mulling mandatory measures to contain coronavirus Washington State is considering whether mandatory measures may be needed to curb social gatherings and contain the spread of coronavirus in the hard-hit state,...

Reuters 9 hours ago



Washington gov weighing "mandatory measures" to fight coronavirus Washington has the highest number of coronavirus cases confirmed in the United States.

CBS News 9 hours ago





Tweets about this