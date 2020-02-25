Global  

Florida man killed sleeping couple, enlisted stepdaughter, her boyfriend to bury bodies in swamp, sheriff says

FOXNews.com Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
A Florida man was arrested Saturday in the double murder of a couple who investigators say were shot as they slept and then buried in the swamp behind their home.
Man accused of leading Sheriff on chase [Video]Man accused of leading Sheriff on chase

A man is arrested after leading the Hendry County Sheriff himself and deputies on wild chase.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:33Published

Man suspected of murder after couple in their 50s found in their home [Video]Man suspected of murder after couple in their 50s found in their home

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of double murder today (Tues) after the bodies of a middle-aged couple were found in their home. Police officers forced their way into a house in Moat Road..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:23Published


Police: Man killed sleeping couple, buried bodies in swamp

HAINES CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man was arrested Saturday after he killed a married couple while they slept and enlisted his stepdaughter to help bury the...
Seattle Times

Sheriff: Florida man fatally shot during police standoff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — An armed man was fatally shot during a police standoff in Florida, authorities said. Officers responded to an Arlington Manor home...
Seattle Times


